The Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal is devoted entirely to papers written by undergraduates on topics related to the mathematical sciences. Although the authors need not be undergraduates at the time of submission or publication, the work must have been completed before graduation. The journal will be distributed freely in an electronic format from this site. In order to maintain a high level of exposition, each paper must be sponsored by a mathematician familiar with the student's work and each paper will be refereed. The editor-in-chief will make the final decision for publication.
The RHIT Undergraduate Math Journal is sponsored by the Mathematics Department at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Current Issue: Volume 18, Issue 2, Fall 2017
Articles
Squaring the Circle in Elliptic Geometry
Noah Davis and Kyle Jansens
The Convex Body Isoperimetric Conjecture in the Plane
John Berry, Eliot Bongiovanni, Wyatt Boyer, Bryan Brown, Paul Gallagher, David Hu, Alyssa Loving, Zane Martin, Maggie Miller, Byron Perpetua, and Sarah Tammen
A Study of the Shortest Perimeter Polyhedron
Kaitlyn Burk, Adam Carty, and Austin Wheeler
Pascal's Triangle in Difference Tables and an Alternate Approach to Exponential Functions
Dalton Heilig
The Brauer Group of a Field
Jonathan Aycock
Integral Bases for Triquadratic Number Fields
Zackary Baker