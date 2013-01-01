Title
Asteroid Lightcurve Analysis at the Oakley Southern Sky Observatory: 2012 August - October
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
External Access URL
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Michael_Gerhardt3/publication/258805003_Asteroid_Lightcurve_Analysis_at_the_Oakley_Southern_Sky_Observatory_2012_August_-_October/links/56cf199108ae059e375948c4.pdf
Recommended Citation
Simpson, G., Chong, E., Gerhardt, M., Gorsky, S., Klaasse, M., Kodalen, B., ... & Ditteon, R. (2012). Asteroid Lightcurve Analysis at the Oakley Southern Sky Observatory: 2012 August-October. Minor Planet Bulletin.
This document is currently not available here.