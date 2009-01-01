Title
Work in Progress: Engineering studentsâ€™ disciplinary choices: Do race and gender matter?
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2009
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2009.5350589
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/5350589/
Recommended Citation
Lord, S. M., Brawner, C. E., Camacho, M. M., Layton, R. A., Ohland, M. W., & Wasburn, M. H. (2009, October). Work in progress-engineering students' disciplinary choices: Do race and gender matter?. In Frontiers in Education Conference, 2009. FIE'09. 39th IEEE (pp. 1-2). IEEE.
This document is currently not available here.