 

Title

Workshop: Training Students to Become Better Raters: Raising the Quality of Self- and Peer-Evaluations Using a new feature of the CATME System

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2012

DOI Number

10.1109/FIE.2012.6462267

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=6462267&isnumber=6462204

 
 
 