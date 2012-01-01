Title
Workshop: Training Students to Become Better Raters: Raising the Quality of Self- and Peer-Evaluations Using a new feature of the CATME System
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2012.6462267
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=6462267&isnumber=6462204
Recommended Citation
Layton, R. A., Loughry, M. L., Ohland, M. W., & Pomeranz, H. (2012, October). Workshop: Training students to become better raters: Raising the quality of self-and peer-evaluations using a new feature of the CATME system. Paper presented at the 2012 IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, Seattle, WA.