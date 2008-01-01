Title
Measuring the Impact of Tablet PCs and DyKnow Vision Software on Students' Note-Taking Strategies: A Cross-Disciplinary Case Study
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2008
DOI Number
10.1111/j.1467-8535.2011.01201_6.x
External Access URL
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-8535.2011.01201_6.x/abstract;jsessionid=BB70CF5C127E9B90CD7082FA7ADC01AD.f03t03?systemMessage=Wiley+Online+Library+%27Journal+Subscribe+%2F+Renew%27+page+will+be+down+on+Wednesday+05th+July+starting+at+08.00+EDT+%2F+13.00+BST+%2F+17.30+IST+for+up+to+75+minutes+due+to+essential+maintenance.
Recommended Citation
Williams, J.M., Chidanandan, A., Coppinger, P., Fisher, D., Hirotani, M., Rogge, R., Sexton, S., Simoni, M., Sutterer, K. & Walter, D. (2008). Measuring the impact of tablet pcs and dyknow vision software on students' note-taking strategies: A cross-disciplinary case study. In R.H. Reed, D.A. Berque and J.C. Prey (Eds.), The impact of tablet pcs and pen-based technology on education (1420152). West Lafayette, IN: Purdue University Press.