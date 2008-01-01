Measuring the Impact of Tablet PCs and DyKnow Vision Software on Students' Note-Taking Strategies: A Cross-Disciplinary Case Study

Recommended Citation

Williams, J.M., Chidanandan, A., Coppinger, P., Fisher, D., Hirotani, M., Rogge, R., Sexton, S., Simoni, M., Sutterer, K. & Walter, D. (2008). Measuring the impact of tablet pcs and dyknow vision software on students' note-taking strategies: A cross-disciplinary case study. In R.H. Reed, D.A. Berque and J.C. Prey (Eds.), The impact of tablet pcs and pen-based technology on education (1420152). West Lafayette, IN: Purdue University Press.