 

Title

The Knowledge Board: Using Hypertext as an "Intelligent" Workspace for Writing Issues-Based Prose

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

1993

External Access URL

http://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&q=The+Knowledge+Board%3A+Using+Hypertext+as+an+%22Intelligent%22+Workspace+for+Writing+Issues-Based+Prose&btnG=&as_sdt=1%2C15&as_sdtp=

 
 
 