Title
Writing to Design/Designing to Write: Using the Correlations Between Communication and Engineering to Improve Student Reflection
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2002
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/10731
Recommended Citation
Froyd, J., Watt, A. & Williams, J. (2002). Writing to design/designing to write: Using the correlations between communication and engineering to improve student reflection. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference and Exposition.
This document is currently not available here.