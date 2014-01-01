On Finding the Optimal Number of Decoupling Capacitors by Minimizing the Equivalent Inductance of the PCB PDN

Recommended Citation

Shringarpure, K., Zhao, B., Ruehli, A., Archambeault, B., Drewniak, J., Fan, J., Wei, L., Wheeler, E., Cocchini, M. & Cracraft, M. (2014). On finding the optimal number of decoupling capacitors by minimizing the equivalent inductance of the PCB PDN. Proceedings of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers Electromagnetic Compatibility Symposium.