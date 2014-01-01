Title
Full-Scale Field Testing of Micropiles in Stiff Clay Subjected to Combined Axial and Lateral Loads
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
DOI Number
10.1061/(ASCE)GT.1943-5606.0000968
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1061/(ASCE)GT.1943-5606.0000968
Recommended Citation
Kershaw, K.A., & Luna, R. (2014). Full-scale field testing of micropiles in stiff clay subjected to combined axial and lateral loads. Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, 140(1), 255-261.
COinS