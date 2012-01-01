Title
Observations of Driver Behavior During Overtaking of Bicycles on Rural Roads
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
DOI Number
10.3141/2321-06
External Access URL
http://trrjournalonline.trb.org/doi/abs/10.3141/2321-06
Recommended Citation
Chapman, J., & Noyce, D. (2012). Observations of driver behavior during overtaking of bicycles on rural roads. Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, (2321), 38-45.
This document is currently not available here.