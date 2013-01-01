Title
Defining a Stream Restoration Body of Knowledge as a Basis for National Certification
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1061/(ASCE)HY.1943-7900.0000814
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1061/(ASCE)HY.1943-7900.0000814
Recommended Citation
Niezgoda, S.L., Wilcock, P.R., Baker, D.W., Mueller Price, J., Castro, J.M., Curran, J.C., … & Shields, F.D. (2013). Defining a stream restoration body of knowledge as a basis for national certification. Journal of Hydraulic Engineering, 140(2).
COinS