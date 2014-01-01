Title
Structural Engineering Practicum: The First Course in a Masters Program
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/structural-engineering-practicum-the-first-course-in-a-master-s-program
Recommended Citation
Hanson, J. H., & Aidoo, J., & Kershaw, K., & Lovell, M. D., & Hagen-Atwell, H., & Ross, M. J. (2014, June), Structural Engineering Practicum: The First Course in a Master’s Program Paper presented at 2014 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, Indianapolis, Indiana. https://peer.asee.org/23042
This document is currently not available here.