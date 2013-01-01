Title
Characterization of a Novel Fluorescent Antiestrogen
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2013
External Access URL
http://acselb-529643017.us-west-2.elb.amazonaws.com/chem/246nm/program/view.php?obj_id=210313&terms=
Recommended Citation
Moravec, K. A., Peterson, B. C., Shearer, K. L., Nephew, K. P., Pilrose, J., & Weatherman, R. V. (2013, September). Characterization of a novel fluorescent antiestrogen. In Abstracts of Papers of the American Chemical Society (Vol. 246). 1155 16th St, NW, Washington, DC 20036 USA: Amer Chemical Society.