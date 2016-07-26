  •  
Volume 18, Issue 2, Fall 2017

Articles

PDF

Squaring the Circle in Elliptic Geometry
Noah Davis and Kyle Jansens

PDF

The Convex Body Isoperimetric Conjecture in the Plane
John Berry, Eliot Bongiovanni, Wyatt Boyer, Bryan Brown, Paul Gallagher, David Hu, Alyssa Loving, Zane Martin, Maggie Miller, Byron Perpetua, and Sarah Tammen

PDF

A Study of the Shortest Perimeter Polyhedron
Kaitlyn Burk, Adam Carty, and Austin Wheeler

PDF

Pascal's Triangle in Difference Tables and an Alternate Approach to Exponential Functions
Dalton Heilig

PDF

A New Computationally Efficient Method for Spacing n Points on a Sphere
Jonathan Kogan

PDF

The Brauer Group of a Field
Jonathan Aycock

PDF

Integral Bases for Triquadratic Number Fields
Zackary Baker

 
 