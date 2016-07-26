Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 18 (2017) > Iss. 2
Volume 18, Issue 2, Fall 2017
Articles
Squaring the Circle in Elliptic Geometry
Noah Davis and Kyle Jansens
The Convex Body Isoperimetric Conjecture in the Plane
John Berry, Eliot Bongiovanni, Wyatt Boyer, Bryan Brown, Paul Gallagher, David Hu, Alyssa Loving, Zane Martin, Maggie Miller, Byron Perpetua, and Sarah Tammen
A Study of the Shortest Perimeter Polyhedron
Kaitlyn Burk, Adam Carty, and Austin Wheeler
Pascal's Triangle in Difference Tables and an Alternate Approach to Exponential Functions
Dalton Heilig
The Brauer Group of a Field
Jonathan Aycock
Integral Bases for Triquadratic Number Fields
Zackary Baker