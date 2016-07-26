Follow

Theses/Dissertations from 2017 2017

Current State of the Assets in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Their Use in the Undergraduate Laboratory Course Sequence, Matthew Adams

Sodium Alginate Toughening of Gelatin Hydrogels and Elucidation of Possible Mechanisms, Michael Samp

Theses/Dissertations from 2016 2016

Adsorption Kinetics of Bovine Serum Albumin to Strong Anion Exchange Adsorbents: Application of the Pore Diffusion Model to Resins and Membranes, Sarah Catherine Jensen

Asset Management Model for an Industrial Process Automations System in the Chemical Engineering Unit Operations Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Megan Elaine Liebman

The Influence of Relative Particle Size and Material Interactions on the Flow-Induced Detachment of Particles from a Microchannel, Morgan Brittany Mayfield

The Effect of Assembly Technique on Weak Polyelectrolyte Multilayer Film Morphology and Humidity Swelling/Deswelling Behavior, Ziyang Yin

Theses/Dissertations from 2014 2014

Combining Monte Carlo Transport and Level Set Surface Evolution for Modeling Vapor Phase Deposition of Thin Films over Sub-Micron Features, John Lewis Smith