Theses/Dissertations from 2017
Current State of the Assets in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Their Use in the Undergraduate Laboratory Course Sequence, Matthew Adams
Sodium Alginate Toughening of Gelatin Hydrogels and Elucidation of Possible Mechanisms, Michael Samp
Theses/Dissertations from 2016
Adsorption Kinetics of Bovine Serum Albumin to Strong Anion Exchange Adsorbents: Application of the Pore Diffusion Model to Resins and Membranes, Sarah Catherine Jensen
Asset Management Model for an Industrial Process Automations System in the Chemical Engineering Unit Operations Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Megan Elaine Liebman
The Influence of Relative Particle Size and Material Interactions on the Flow-Induced Detachment of Particles from a Microchannel, Morgan Brittany Mayfield
The Effect of Assembly Technique on Weak Polyelectrolyte Multilayer Film Morphology and Humidity Swelling/Deswelling Behavior, Ziyang Yin
Theses/Dissertations from 2014
Combining Monte Carlo Transport and Level Set Surface Evolution for Modeling Vapor Phase Deposition of Thin Films over Sub-Micron Features, John Lewis Smith