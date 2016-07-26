Theses/Dissertations from 2016
Equilibrium Testing of Rat Tail Tendon: An Analysis of the Viscoelastic Properties of Collagen Under Different Strain Points, Joshua C. Witt
Theses/Dissertations from 2015
A Comparative Evaluation of Cadaveric and Composite Femur Models for Total Hip Arthroplasty, Anderson Lynn Adams
Development and validation of a robust, adjustable hippotherapy simulator, Melissa Montgomery
Theses/Dissertations from 2014
An Investigation of the Relationship between Plantar Weight Distribution and the Condition of Osteoarthritic Knees during Quiet Standing, Brian Joseph Sutterer