Theses/Dissertations from 2016 2016



Equilibrium Testing of Rat Tail Tendon: An Analysis of the Viscoelastic Properties of Collagen Under Different Strain Points, Joshua C. Witt

Theses/Dissertations from 2015 2015



A Comparative Evaluation of Cadaveric and Composite Femur Models for Total Hip Arthroplasty, Anderson Lynn Adams



Development and validation of a robust, adjustable hippotherapy simulator, Melissa Montgomery

Theses/Dissertations from 2014 2014



An Investigation of the Relationship between Plantar Weight Distribution and the Condition of Osteoarthritic Knees during Quiet Standing, Brian Joseph Sutterer