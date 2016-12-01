Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications
 

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

8-27-2016

First Advisor

Yosi Shibberu

Abstract

Automated human activity recognition has received much attention in recent years due to increasing focus on interconnected devices in The Internet of Things (IoT) and the miniaturization and proliferation of sensor systems with the adoption of smartphones. In this work, we focus on the current status of human activity recognition across multiple studies, including methodology, accuracy of results, and current challenges to implementation. We include some preliminary work we have completed on a sensor system for classifying treadmill usage.

Comments

RHURP 16-05

