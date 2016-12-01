Document Type
Article
Publication Date
8-27-2016
First Advisor
Yosi Shibberu
Abstract
Automated human activity recognition has received much attention in recent years due to increasing focus on interconnected devices in The Internet of Things (IoT) and the miniaturization and proliferation of sensor systems with the adoption of smartphones. In this work, we focus on the current status of human activity recognition across multiple studies, including methodology, accuracy of results, and current challenges to implementation. We include some preliminary work we have completed on a sensor system for classifying treadmill usage.
Recommended Citation
Buckner, Matt, "Important Considerations for Human Activity Recognition Using Sensor Data" (2016). Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications. Paper 12.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/undergrad_research_pubs/12
Comments
RHURP 16-05