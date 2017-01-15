We give a combinatorial proof of an identity originally proved by G. E. Andrews. The identity simplifies a mock theta function first discovered by Rogers.

Author Bio

Katie A. Evans will be a senior math major at St. Olaf College. She will be student teaching in the fall in Bloomington, Minnesota and will then return to St. Olaf for her final semester.

Trygve Wastvedt will be a junior math and studio art major at St. Olaf College. He plans to study in Norway next spring and attend graduate school for architecture after college.