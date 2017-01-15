Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 9 (2008) > Iss. 2
We give a combinatorial proof of an identity originally proved by G. E. Andrews. The identity simplifies a mock theta function first discovered by Rogers.
Kristina Garrett, Department of Mathematics, St. Olaf Collegegarrettk@stolaf.edu
Evans, Katie and Wastvedt, Trygve
(2008)
"A Combinatorial Proof of an Identity of Andrews,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 9
2
, Article 9.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol9/iss2/9