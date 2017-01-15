Article Title L(d,2,1)-Labeling of Simple Graphs

Abstract Radio signal interference can be modeled using distance labeling where the labels assigned to each vertex depencd on the distance between vertices and the strength of the radio signal. This paper considers three levels of signal intereference within a graph, G, and the L(d,2,1)-labeling number for paths, cycles, complete graphs, and complete bipartite grpahs is determined.

Author Bio Jean Clipperton graduated from Simpson College with majors in Mathematics, Philosophy and Spanish and will pursue a graduate degree in the social sciences in the fall of 2009. Her work in labelling began in an REU at Valparaiso University and she continued the research at Simpson the following year. Her interests are mathematical modeling, game theory and social choice theory.