Radio signal interference can be modeled using distance labeling where the labels assigned to each vertex depencd on the distance between vertices and the strength of the radio signal. This paper considers three levels of signal intereference within a graph, G, and the L(d,2,1)-labeling number for paths, cycles, complete graphs, and complete bipartite grpahs is determined.
Debra Czarneski, Indianola, IA debra.czarneski@simpson.edu
Clipperton, Jean
(2008)
"L(d,2,1)-Labeling of Simple Graphs,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 9
2
, Article 2.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol9/iss2/2