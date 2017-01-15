  •  
Abstract

We show that in a non-trivial Gassmann triple (G,H,H') of index n there does not exist an involution t in G such that the value of the permutation charactger on t is n-2. In addition we describe a GAP program designed to search for examples of Gassmann triples and give a brief summary of the results of this search.

Author Bio

Jim Stark is a 4th year Mathematics major at the University of Virginia and plans to attend graduate school and pursue a PhD. "On Involutions With Many Fixed Points in Gassmann Triples" was written for the Louisiana State REU in the Summer of 2007.

