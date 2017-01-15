Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 9 (2008) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
Chaotic dynamics occur in deterministic systems which display extreme sensitivity on initial conditions. These systems often have attractors which are geometric figures exhibiting affine self-similarity that have non-integer dimension, otherwise knows as fractals. We investigated the link between chaos and the eventual fate of a ball on a frictionless elliptical billiards table with one pocket. The result is a fractal generated by these dynamics.
Sponsor
Yi Li, Applied Mathematical and Computational Sciences, University of IowaYi-li@uiowa.edu
Recommended Citation
Peterson, Aaron; Rozner, Sarah; and Sutter, Emily
(2008)
"Chaotic Dynamics, Fractals, and Billiards,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 9
:
Iss.
1
, Article 6.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol9/iss1/6