We group triangles into families based on three parameters: the distance between the circumcenter O and the centroid G, the circumradius, and the measure of angle Ð GOAwhere A is one vertex. Using these parameters, we present triangle space, a subset of R3 in which every triangle is represented by exactly one point.

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Adam Carr is headed off to Corfu, Greece after graduation from Carleton in 2007. He and his three colleagues wrote "Natural Families of Triangles I: Parametrizing Triangle Space" and "Natural Families of Triangles II: A Locus of Symmedian Points" as part of their senior thesis.

Julia Fisher received her undergraduate degree in mathematics from Carleton College in 2007. She is particularly interested in geometry, real analysis, and large LaTeX manuals. She and her three colleagues wrote "Natural Families of Triangles I: Parametrizing Triangle Space" and "Natural Families of Triangles II: A Locus of Symmedian Points" as part of their senior thesis.

Andrew Roberts, Carleton '07, plans to begin teaching high school mathematics in the fall of 2007. He and his three colleagues wrote "Natural Families of Triangles I: Parametrizing Triangle Space" and "Natural Families of Triangles II: A Locus of Symmedian Points" as part of their senior thesis.

Peng (David) Xu received his undergraduate degree in mathematics and economics from Carleton College in 2007. He and his three colleagues wrote "Natural Families of Triangles I: Parametrizing Triangle Space" and "Natural Families of Triangles II: A Locus of Symmedian Points" as part of their senior thesis.