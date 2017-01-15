Abstract

A quasiplatonic surface is a compact Riemann surface, X, which admits a group of automorphisms, G, (called a quasiplatonic group) such that the quotient space, X/G, has genus 0 and the map pG:X-->X/G is branched over three points. For a given genus, by using computational methods we can determine all quasiplatonic groups which act on a quasiplatonic surface of that genus. Though in principal this method can be used to calculate all quasiplatonic groups, in practice it is unrealistic. Another approach is to fix a group and see what genera this group can act upon as a quasiplatonic group. In this paper we classify all Abelian groups which can act on a quasiplatonic surface. A partial classification has previously been supplied. This partial classification provides necessary but not sufficient conditions for a group to act upon a quasipatonic surface. The classification shown in the following provides both. We accomplish this by first looking at cyclic groups with orders of a single prime power. All other Abelian groups can be built up from this case, and so can the classification of the quasiplatonic surfaces upon which they act upon.