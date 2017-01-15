Abstract

In this paper, we investigate the mathematical model for the torsional rotation of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge derived by P.J. McKenna. Through modifying this model and programming various cases of these modifications using Matlab, we explore how the Tacoma Narrows Bridge would respond to different loading conditions that may have occurred the day the bridge collapsed. From this we are able to gain a better understanding of how the bridge actually behaved prior to its collapse, and can see possible reasons for the ultimate collapse