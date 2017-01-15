  •  
In this paper, we investigate the mathematical model for the torsional rotation of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge derived by P.J. McKenna. Through modifying this model and programming various cases of these modifications using Matlab, we explore how the Tacoma Narrows Bridge would respond to different loading conditions that may have occurred the day the bridge collapsed. From this we are able to gain a better understanding of how the bridge actually behaved prior to its collapse, and can see possible reasons for the ultimate collapse

Brian Fillenwarth is currently an undergraduate at the University of Evansville. He is expected to graduate in May 2008 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering as well as Mathematics and Business Administrations minors. After graduating, he intends to pursue a master㤼㸲s degree in Structural Engineering. He completed this work as an independent study exploring the mathematical model of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge created by P.J. McKenna.

