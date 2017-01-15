Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 8 (2007) > Iss. 2
Abstract
We prove that the free Burnside Group B(3,2) has order 27 and is isomorphic to < a,b | a3, b3 (ab)3, (b-1a)3 > . The technique of our proof is also used to show that < a,b | a3, b3, a2 (ba)nb2 > is a semidirect product Cn2+n+1 x C3.
Sponsor
Jon Bannon, Department of Mathematics, Siena Collegejbannon@siena.edu
