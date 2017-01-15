Coarse functions are functions whose graphs appear to be continuous at a distance, but in fact may not be continuous. In this paper we explore examples and properties of coarse functions. We then generalize several basic theorems of continuous functions which apply to coarse functions.

Author Bio

Jared is a mathematics undergraduate at Brigham Young University from Frisco, TX. With a minor in computer science, Jared plans to attend graduate school and study practical applications of mathematics in large-scale computing environments. He too was interested in coarse geometry for its potential applications in practical environments. Both students would like to thank Dr. Halverson, the sponsor of the paper, for her support and patience with their work and efforts.

Chul-Woo is a student from South Korea majoring in Electrical Engineering at Brigham Young University. He loves mathematics and will often devote his free time to solving mathematical problems and puzzles. Despite finding coarse geometry difficult, he is fascinated by its potential applications in the field of engineering. Both students would like to thank Dr. Halverson, the sponsor of the paper, for her support and patience with their work and efforts.