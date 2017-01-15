Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 2
We generate triangles randomly by uniformly choosing a subset of three vertices from the vertices of a regular polygon. We determine the expected area and perimeter in terms of the number of sides of the polygon. We use combinatorial methods combined with trigonometric summation formulas arising from complex analysis. We also determine the limit of these equations to compare with a classical result on triangles whose vertices are on a circle.
Darin Stephenson, Department of Mathematics, Hope College
Anna Madras and Shova KC
2006
Randomly Generated Triangles whose Vertices are Vertices of Regular Polygons
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
2
Article 12
