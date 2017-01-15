Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
Abstract
I present a geometrical method that produces the fundamental holomorphic surface of the complex logarithm (classically obtained via analytic continuation) without any tools concerning the complex structure or the Covering Spaces theory. The only tools employed are elementary notions of (real) Differential Geometry and ordinary convergence of surface sequences.
