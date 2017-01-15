In this paper we discuss reaction-diffusion equations arising in population dynamics with constant yield harvesting in one dimension. We focus on the mathematical models of the logistic growth, the strong Allee effect, and the weak Allee effect and their influence on the existence of positive steady states as well as global bifurcation diagrams. We analyze the equations using the quadrature method and the method of sub-super solutions.

I graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science from Oklahoma Baptist University in May of 2004. Since then, I have been working as contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration as a computer programmer. I plan to pursue the study of computer science further with the goal of eventually becoming a game developer. Also, I will be marrying Kimberly in March of 2005.

I am a junior at Murray State University and am finishing up my Math major hopefully in May 2006. I am considering going to Graduate school and/or finding a job with my major, but I would like to continue my education.

My name is Carmen Henderson and I am a recent graduate of Jarvis Christian College with a B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Information Systems. During my tenure at Jarvis Christian College I have participated in research projects at Texas Southern University, Mississippi State University, as well as Jarvis Christian College. Also, I have been honored as a Ronald McNair Scholar and a National Science Foundation Scholar. I will be attending the University of Texas at Tyler working toward a Masters in Applied Mathematics. Upon completion of earning my masters degree I plan to pursue a terminal degree in my field of study. I plan to pursue of career in academia.

Shelley Koone finished her Bachelor's in mathematics at Northwestern State University in May and is currently working on her masters in pure mathematics at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After she finishes her masters she plans to go for a Doctorate in Topology.

In May 2005 I will graduate from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics. I plan to pursue a doctorate at Indiana University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, or University of Wisconsin at Madison.