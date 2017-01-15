In this paper, we analyze two possible scenarios for food webs with two prey and one predator (a food web is similar to a food chain except that in a web we have more than one species at some levels). In neither scenario do the prey compete, rather the scenarios differ in the selection method used by the predator. We determine how the dynamics depend on various parameter values. For some parameter values, one or more species dies out. For other parameter values, all species co-exist at equilibrium. For still other parameter values, the populations behave cyclically. We have even discovered parameter values for which the system exhibits chaos and has a positive Lyapunov exponent. Our analysis relies on common techniques such as nullcline analysis, equilibrium analysis and singular perturbation analysis.

The research for this paper was completed at an REU program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the summer of 2002.

This research was done during the Summer 2002 REU at Central Michigan University under the direction of Dr. Ken W. Smith.

This work was completed at a summer REU program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.