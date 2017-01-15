Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 2 (2001) > Iss. 2
Abstract
This paper deals with the determination of the automorphism group of the metacyclic p-groups, P(p,m), given by the presentation P(p,m) = where p is an odd prime number. We show that Aut(P) has a unique Sylow p-subgroup, S_p, and that Aut(P) is isomorphic to the the semidirect product of S_p and Z_(p-1).
Recommended Citation
Schulte, Mark
(2001)
"Automorphisms of Metacyclic p-Groups with Cyclic Maximal Subgroups,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 2
:
Iss.
2
, Article 4.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol2/iss2/4