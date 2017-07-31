Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 18 (2017) > Iss. 1
The Euclidean Steiner Tree Problem (ESTP) involves creating a minimal spanning network of a set of points by allowing the introduction of new points, called Steiner points. This paper discusses a variation on this classic problem by introducing a single Steiner line‚ whose weight is not counted in the resulting network, in addition to the Steiner points. For small sets, we arrive at a complete geometric solution. We discuss heuristic algorithms for solving this variation on larger sets. We believe that, in general, this problem is NP-hard.
Sam Vandervelde, Proof School, 555 Post St., San Francisco, CA 94102
