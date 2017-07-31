The game Don't Break the Ice is a classic children's game that involves players taking turns hitting ice blocks out of a grid until a block containing a bear falls. We present Don't Break the Ice as a combinatorial game, and analyze various versions with an eye towards both normal and misere play. We present different winning strategies, some applying to specific games and some generalized for all versions of the game.

Author Bio

Amy Hung graduated from Doane University in May of 2016 with a major in mathematics and secondary education and a minor in communication studies and began teaching at Lincoln High School last fall. She co-authored a proposal resulting in the award of a research grant in the amount of $3,500 by Doane University. The results of this research were presented at various conferences, including the 2016 Mathematical Association of America (Nebraska/Southeast South Dakota Section) in Seward, Nebraska. In her free time, she enjoys reading and traveling.

Austin Uden graduated from Doane University in May of 2017 with a major in mathematics and a minor in computational science. He co-authored a proposal resulting in the award of a research grant in the amount of $3,500 by Doane University. The results of this research were presented at various conferences, including the 2016 Mathematical Association of America (Nebraska/Southeast South Dakota Section) in Seward, Nebraska. Next year, he plans to pursue a Doctorate Degree in Mathematics. In his free time, he enjoys bowling and hanging out with family and friends.