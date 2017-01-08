Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 17 () > Iss. 1
The dimension of the well-covered space of certain graphs depends upon characteristic of the field of scalars of the vector space. We investigate graphs that have this characteristic-dependent well-covered dimension and show how more of these graphs can be constructed.
Oscar Vega, California State University, Fresno
Burdick, Joseph
()
"Graphs with characteristic-dependent well-covered dimension,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 17
:
Iss.
1
, Article 10.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol17/iss1/10