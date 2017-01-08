The dimension of the well-covered space of certain graphs depends upon characteristic of the field of scalars of the vector space. We investigate graphs that have this characteristic-dependent well-covered dimension and show how more of these graphs can be constructed.

Author Bio

At the time the work was completed, Joseph was one semester from graduating from Humboldt State University where he double majored in both Mathematics and Computer Science. During the CSU Fresno REU program he made use of both disciplines, writing Sage scripts which provided examples that were the bases for nearly all of the results in this paper. Today, Joe works as a Software Developer in Arcata, CA writing software for anatomical pathology labs. He hopes to soon continue his mathematics education, pursuing a masters or PhD.