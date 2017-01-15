Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 16 (2015) > Iss. 2
Bathtub and Unimodal Hazard Flexibility Classification of Parametric Lifetime Distributions
There are a number of bathtub and unimodal hazard shape parametric lifetime distributions available in the literature. Therefore, it is important to classify these distributions based on their hazard flexibility to facilitate their use in applications. For this purpose we use the Total Time on Test (TTT) transform plot with two different criteria: I. measure the slope at the inflection point on the scaled TTT transform curve; II. measure the slope at selected points from the constant hazard line on the scaled TTT transform curve. We confine our research to classify the flexibility of Weibull extensions and generalizations and also select one-shape and two-shape parameter lifetime distributions to exemplify the two criteria process.
Kahadawala Cooray, Department of Mathematics, Central Michigan University
Lacey, Dana and Nguyen, Anh
(2015)
"Bathtub and Unimodal Hazard Flexibility Classification of Parametric Lifetime Distributions,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 16
:
Iss.
2
, Article 6.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol16/iss2/6