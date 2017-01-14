Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 16 (2015) > Iss. 1
Abstract
Mathematicians have long been asking the question: Can a given convex polyhedron can be unfolded into a polygon and then refolded into any other convex polyhedron? One facet of this question investigates the space of polyhedra that can be realized from folding a given polygon. While convex polygons are relatively well understood, there are still many open questions regarding the foldings of non-convex polygons. We analyze these folded realizations and their volumes derived from the polygonal family of `L-shapes,' parallelograms with another parallelogram removed from a corner. We investigate questions of maximal volume, diagonal flipping, and topological connectedness and discuss the family of polyhedra that share a L-shape polygonal net.
Sponsor
Dr. Kevin Hartshorn, Department of Mathematics, Moravian College
Recommended Citation
