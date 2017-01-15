Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 14 (2013) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Abstract
Coarse geometry deals with the large-scale geometry of a space as opposed to its small-scale structure. This paper investigates the concept of coarse geometry and specifically studies the coarse geometry of spaces regularly encountered in real analysis. We construct a non-separable space that is coarse equivalent to the separable space L1([a,b],m).
Sponsor
Prof. David R. Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of Mathematics, Western Connecticut State University
Recommended Citation
Mariano, Phanuel
(2013)
"On the Coarse Geometry of Lp([a,b]),"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 14
:
Iss.
2
, Article 1.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol14/iss2/1