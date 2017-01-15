Article Title The Weierstrass representation always gives a minimal surface

Abstract We give a simple, direct proof of the easy fact about the Weierstrass Representation, namely, that it always gives a minimal surface. Most presentations include the much harder converse that every simply connected minimal surface is given by the Weierstrass Representation.

Author Bio Roshan Sharma, a citizen of Nepal, is currently a senior at Williams College, Massachusetts. He is majoring in Physics and Mathematics. He has worked closely with faculty members at Williams to do research in Quantum Information Theory (Summer 2011) and Controlling Quantum States (Summer 2012). This paper is a write-up of his senior Math colloquium, advised by Prof. Frank Morgan.