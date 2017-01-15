Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 14 (2013) > Iss. 1
Galois theory translates questions about fields into questions about groups. The fundamental theorem of Galois theory states that there is a bijection between the intermediate fields of a field extension and the subgroups of the corresponding Galois group. After a basic introduction to category and Galois theory, this project recasts the fundamental theorem of Galois theory using categorical language and illustrates this theorem and the structure it preserves through an example.
Professor Thomas Fiore, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Bower, Amanda
(2013)
"Category Theory and Galois Theory,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 14
1
, Article 10.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol14/iss1/10