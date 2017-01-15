  •  
Abstract

Every Mobius transformation can be constructed by stereographic projection of the complex plane onto a sphere, followed by a rigid motion of the sphere and projection back onto the plane, illustrated in the video Mobius Transformations Revealed. In this article we show that, for a given Mobius transformation and sphere, this representation is unique.

Robert Siliciano is an undergraduate student at Princeton University. Outside of mathematics, he is interested in economics and computer science.

