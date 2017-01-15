Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 13 (2012) > Iss. 2
Hadamard matrices have been studied by many authors, but higher-dimensional generalizations of Hadamard matrices are new and still relatively unexplored. This paper will present an overview of Hadamard matrices and their generalizations. In particular we will explore Walsh functions and Hadamard matrices. We will also extend Yang's Product Construction to create complex 3-D Hadamard cubes.
Jeff Rushall, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Northern Arizona University
