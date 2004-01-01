Title
The Effect of Freestream Turbulence on Film Cooling Heat Transfer Coefficient and Adiabatic Effectiveness Using Compound Angle Holes
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2004
DOI Number
10.1115/GT2004-53230
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1115/GT2004-53230
Recommended Citation
Mayhew, J.E., Baughn, J.A., & Byerley, A.R. (2004). The effect of freestream turbulence on film cooling heat transfer coefficient and adiabatic effectiveness using compound angle holes. In ASME Turbo Expo 2004: Power for Land, Sea, and Air. Vienna, Austria.