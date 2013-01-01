Title
The Effect of Upstream Thermal Boundary Condition on Convective Heat Transfer Coefficient on a Film-Cooled Flat Plate
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1115/HT2013-17019
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1115/HT2013-17019
Recommended Citation
Mayhew, J.E., Sowders, D.A., & Fuller, B.B. (2013). The effect of upstream thermal boundary condition on convective heat transfer coefficient on a film-cooled flat plate. In Proceedings of the ASME 2013 Heat Transfer Summer Conference.
COinS