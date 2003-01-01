 

Title

The Study of a Light-Activated Albumin Protein Solder to Bond Layers of Porcine Small Intestine Submucosa (SIS)

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2003

External Access URL

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/10778900_The_study_of_a_light-activated_albumin_protein_solder_to_bond_layers_of_porcine_small_intestinal_submucosa

 
 
 