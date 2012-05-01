Title
Acetabular Cup Stiffness and Implant Orientation Change Acetabular Loading Patterns
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1016/j.arth.2012.05.026
External Access URL
http://www.arthroplastyjournal.org/article/S0883-5403(12)00347-6/fulltext
Recommended Citation
Small, S.R., Berend, M.E., Howard, L.A., Tunc, D., Buckley, C.A. & Ritter, M.A. (2013). Acetabular cup stiffness and implant orientation change acetabular loading patterns. Journal of Arthroplasty, 28(2), 359-367.
COinS