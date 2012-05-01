 

Title

Acetabular Cup Stiffness and Implant Orientation Change Acetabular Loading Patterns

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.1016/j.arth.2012.05.026

External Access URL

http://www.arthroplastyjournal.org/article/S0883-5403(12)00347-6/fulltext

 
 
 