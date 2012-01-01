 

Title

Hybrid pursuit-evasion game between UAVs and RF emitters with controllable observations: A hawk-dove fight

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2012

DOI Number

DOI: 10.1007/978-3-642-35582-0_8

External Access URL

http://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-35582-0_8

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 