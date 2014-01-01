 

Title

An Investigation of the Relationship between Plantar Weight Distribution and the Condition of Osteoarthritic Knees During Quiet Standing

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2014

External Access URL

https://search.proquest.com/openview/f82e62229ae2c399e1cda5c86968f19e/1?pq-origsite=gscholar&cbl=18750&diss=y

 
 
 