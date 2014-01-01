Title
An Investigation of the Relationship between Plantar Weight Distribution and the Condition of Osteoarthritic Knees During Quiet Standing
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
https://search.proquest.com/openview/f82e62229ae2c399e1cda5c86968f19e/1?pq-origsite=gscholar&cbl=18750&diss=y
Recommended Citation
Sutterer, B. J. (2014). An investigation of the relationship between plantar weight distribution and the condition of osteoarthritic knees during quiet standing. Rogge, R., Reyes, E., & Buckley, C. (Eds.). Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.