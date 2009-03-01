Title
Mechanical Stability of Novel Highly Porous-Metal Acetabular Components in Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
DOI Number
10.1016/j.arth.2009.03.003
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2009.03.003
Recommended Citation
R. M. Meneghini, C.I. Meyer, C.A. Buckley, A. Hanssen, D. Lewallen. “Mechanical stability of novel highly porous-metal acetabular components in revision total hip arthroplasty,” J. Arthroplasty, 25(3), 337-41 (2010)
COinS