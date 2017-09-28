Follow

index

Theses/Dissertations from 2018 2018

PDF

Comparison of Processed and Non-Processed Biomass Digestion, Richard Bruce Clark

Theses/Dissertations from 2017 2017

PDF

Current State of the Assets in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Their Use in the Undergraduate Laboratory Course Sequence, Matthew Adams

PDF

The Simulation, Design, and Fabrication of Optical Filters, John-Michael Juneau

PDF

Pro- and Antioxidant Activity of Selenomethionine: Preventative Measures against Metal-Mediated DNA Oxidation, Austin Mroz

PDF

Study of Cu/SiO2/Cu Metamaterials: Design, Simulation, Fabrication, Testing, and Optical Applications, Minsu Oh

PDF

Fabrication and Characterization of Thermo-Optic Mach-Zehnder Silicon Modulator, Yeongho Park

PDF

Sodium Alginate Toughening of Gelatin Hydrogels and Elucidation of Possible Mechanisms, Michael Samp

PDF

Construction and Passive Q-Switching of a Ring-Cavity Erbium-Doped Fiber Laser Using Carbon Nanotubes as a Saturable Absorber, Austin Scott

Theses/Dissertations from 2016 2016

PDF

Development and Validation of an Empirical Temperature-Dependent Voltage Model for Diode Laser Characterization, Grant Matthew Brodnik

PDF

Optical Bistability in a VCSEL Coupled to Serially-Connected PIN Photodiodes Quantizer Device, Sanaz Faryadras

PDF

Manipulation of Surface Plasmon Resonance in Metal and Alloy Thin Films Using Dielectric Media, Benjamin DuBray Hall

PDF

Adsorption Kinetics of Bovine Serum Albumin to Strong Anion Exchange Adsorbents: Application of the Pore Diffusion Model to Resins and Membranes, Sarah Catherine Jensen

PDF

Designs and Reliability Evaluations of a Scattered Light Measurement System, Kang-Min Lee

PDF

Asset Management Model for an Industrial Process Automations System in the Chemical Engineering Unit Operations Laboratory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Megan Elaine Liebman

PDF

The Influence of Relative Particle Size and Material Interactions on the Flow-Induced Detachment of Particles from a Microchannel, Morgan Brittany Mayfield

PDF

NEUROSim: Naturally Extensible, Unique RISC Operation Simulator, David Eric McNeil

PDF

Design and Implementation of a Controller for a BeagleBone Quadcopter, Peter Olejnik

PDF

Surface Roughness Effects on Light Propagation in Optical Light Pipes, Youngjin Park

PDF

Implementation of Space-Time Finite Element Formulation in Elastodynamics, Sidharth Ramesh

PDF

Bending Loss Mitigation by Surface Plasmon Resonance, Daniel Steven Spoor

PDF

Analysis of Shock-plugs in Quasi-one-dimensional Compressible Flow, Matthew Alexander Thompson

PDF

Modular Design of an Educational Robotics Platform, Zhen Wei

PDF

Phosphonium/Phosphate Ionic Liquids as Lubricant Additives: The Synthesis and Testing of Six Novel ILs, Matthew Scott Welmers

PDF

Equilibrium Testing of Rat Tail Tendon: An Analysis of the Viscoelastic Properties of Collagen Under Different Strain Points, Joshua C. Witt

PDF

The Effect of Assembly Technique on Weak Polyelectrolyte Multilayer Film Morphology and Humidity Swelling/Deswelling Behavior, Ziyang Yin

Theses/Dissertations from 2015 2015

PDF

A Comparative Evaluation of Cadaveric and Composite Femur Models for Total Hip Arthroplasty, Anderson Lynn Adams

PDF

Antioxidant Mechanisms of Glutathione against Metal-Mediated Oxidative DNA Damage, Elias Eteshola

PDF

A Heart Rate Finger Ring and Its Smartphone APP Through Customized NFC, Yang Liu

PDF

Development and validation of a robust, adjustable hippotherapy simulator, Melissa Montgomery

PDF

Euler-Lagrange Optimal Control of Indirect Fire Symmetric Projectiles, Austin L. Nash

PDF

Study of Laser Speckle Scattering in Vitreous Humor Models, Wanseok Oh

PDF

Study of Surface Plasmon Resonance in Metal and Alloy Nanofilms using Maxwell Description and Metamaterial Simulation in COMSOL, Heesoo Park

PDF

Optical Bistability with Two Serially Integrated InP-SOAs on a Chip, Michael Edward Plascak

PDF

The Development and Evaluation of a Method for Understanding the Impact of Transmission Loss On the Overall Noise Attenuation of Finite Barriers, Ashwin Arvind Upasani

PDF

Development and Verification of Multi-Level Sub-Meshing Techniques of PEEC to Model High-Speed Power and Ground Plane-Pairs of PFBS, Leihao Wei

PDF

The Development of Advanced Control Laboratories, Matthew Randall Winter

PDF

Increasing the Sensitivity of the Michelson Interferometer through Multiple Reflection, Woonghee Youn

PDF

Design Improvements of WirelessHART Enabled Field Device, Yuxuan Zeng

Theses/Dissertations from 2014 2014

PDF

Calculation and Experimental Verification of Longitudinal Spatial Hole Burning in High-Power Semiconductor Lasers, Ting Hao

PDF

Quantitative Data Extraction using Spatial Fourier Transform in Inversion Shear Interferometer, Yanzeng Li

PDF

Workspace Analysis of a Linear Delta Robot: Calculating the Inscribed Radius, Michael Louis Pauly

PDF

Combining Monte Carlo Transport and Level Set Surface Evolution for Modeling Vapor Phase Deposition of Thin Films over Sub-Micron Features, John Lewis Smith

PDF

Fabrication and Characterization of Edge-Emitting Semiconductor Lasers, Junyeob Song

PDF

An Investigation of the Relationship between Plantar Weight Distribution and the Condition of Osteoarthritic Knees during Quiet Standing, Brian Joseph Sutterer

PDF

Emitter Localization and Compressed Sensing: A Low Cost Design Using Coarse Direction Finding Antennas, Andrew Raymond Wagner

PDF

A Study of Scattering Characteristics for Micro-scale Rough Surface, Yonghee Won

Theses/Dissertations from 2013 2013

PDF

All-Optical Sigma-Delta Modulator for Analog-to-Digital Conversion, Bin Zhang

Theses/Dissertations from 1999 1999

PDF

A Translation And Rotation Independent Fingerprint Identification Approach, Hongyu Wang

Theses/Dissertations from 1996 1996

PDF

A Verification of the Finite Element Method for Use in Computational Fluid Dynamics, Zachariah Chambers

Theses/Dissertations from 1992 1992

PDF

Digital Model of a Generic Infrared Tracker, James Michael Brown

Theses/Dissertations from 1972 1972

PDF

Linear Estimation: The Kalman-Bucy Filter, William Douglas Schindel