Follow

index

Theses/Dissertations from 2016 2016

PDF

Design and Implementation of a Controller for a BeagleBone Quadcopter, Peter Olejnik

PDF

Implementation of Space-Time Finite Element Formulation in Elastodynamics, Sidharth Ramesh

PDF

Analysis of Shock-plugs in Quasi-one-dimensional Compressible Flow, Matthew Alexander Thompson

Theses/Dissertations from 2015 2015

PDF

Euler-Lagrange Optimal Control of Indirect Fire Symmetric Projectiles, Austin L. Nash

PDF

The Development and Evaluation of a Method for Understanding the Impact of Transmission Loss On the Overall Noise Attenuation of Finite Barriers, Ashwin Arvind Upasani

PDF

The Development of Advanced Control Laboratories, Matthew Randall Winter

Theses/Dissertations from 2014 2014

PDF

Workspace Analysis of a Linear Delta Robot: Calculating the Inscribed Radius, Michael Louis Pauly

Theses/Dissertations from 1996 1996

PDF

A Verification of the Finite Element Method for Use in Computational Fluid Dynamics, Zachariah Chambers