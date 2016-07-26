Theses/Dissertations from 2016
Design and Implementation of a Controller for a BeagleBone Quadcopter, Peter Olejnik
Implementation of Space-Time Finite Element Formulation in Elastodynamics, Sidharth Ramesh
Analysis of Shock-plugs in Quasi-one-dimensional Compressible Flow, Matthew Alexander Thompson
Theses/Dissertations from 2015
Euler-Lagrange Optimal Control of Indirect Fire Symmetric Projectiles, Austin L. Nash
The Development and Evaluation of a Method for Understanding the Impact of Transmission Loss On the Overall Noise Attenuation of Finite Barriers, Ashwin Arvind Upasani
The Development of Advanced Control Laboratories, Matthew Randall Winter
Theses/Dissertations from 2014
Workspace Analysis of a Linear Delta Robot: Calculating the Inscribed Radius, Michael Louis Pauly
Theses/Dissertations from 1996
A Verification of the Finite Element Method for Use in Computational Fluid Dynamics, Zachariah Chambers